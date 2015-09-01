BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Former United Commercial Bank chief operating officer Ebrahim Shabudin sentenced to 97 months in prison for convictions related to failure of the bank-U.S. Department of Justice (Reporting By Dan Levine)
* Files for offering of up to 58.2 million common shares in form of ADSS by selling shareholder - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nSXE7d] Further company coverage: