Sept 6 Google Inc's YouTube is
planning to provide advertisers with data on how many of the ads
on its internet video service can be seen by viewers in response
to advertiser complaints, according to the Financial Times.
The online story, which cited unnamed people familiar with
YouTube's plans, said the company plans to allow third-party
verification groups to insert code on its website, which would
let them collect data on the position and context of ads.
It said that the move is expected to start by year-end and
could attract verification companies including ComScore,
DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science.
The plan is a response to complaints from advertisers,
including Unilever and Kellogg Co, according to
the story.
Representatives for YouTube were not immediately available
for comment.
