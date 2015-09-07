Sept 6 Apple Inc will make gaming a key
part of an Apple TV product it is expected to unveil at an event
on Wednesday, according to a New York Times online report on
Sunday.
The article, which cited unnamed people briefed on Apple's
plans, said the new product is expected to have a starting price
around $150, more power for better graphics, a new remote that
could double as a controller and an app store for buying games.
Apple representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
The New York Times said most game executives and analysts
see little chance that Apple will be able to win over fans of
high-end game consoles such as Microsoft Corp's Xbox
One Sony Corp's PlayStation 4.
But Apple could instead go after the casual gamers who do
not want a high-end console, according to the story.
On August 27, Apple invited journalists to an event on
Wednesday where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhones and
potentially a new version of its Apple TV set-top box.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)