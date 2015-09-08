MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 8 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake CEO says the company is prepared to take capital spending lower in 2016 if necessary
* Says has voluntarily shut in 55,000 boe per day due to low prices
* Chesapeake energy CEO says company has pulled back activity in some shale oil basins Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 25 Uber Technologies Inc suspended its pilot program for driverless cars on Saturday after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology crashed on an Arizona roadway, the ride-hailing company and local police said.