* Amgen says expects cetp inhibitor drug from Dezima acquisition to be complementary to Repatha cholesterol fighter

* Says expects data from Repatha outcomes trial by mid-2016, six months earlier than previous expectations.

* Amgen says expects Repatha cholesterol fighter to provide "great contribution" to company growth