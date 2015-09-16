PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 16 WELLS FARGO STILL LOOKING AT GE CAPITAL ASSETS FOR SALE: WELLS FARGO CFO WELLS FARGO CFO: I DON'T THINK WE HAVE TOO MUCH LIQUIDITY. WELLS FARGO STILL POSITIONING ITSELF FOR 'LOWER FOR LONGER' INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT: CFO RWA GROWTH WILL LIKELY TRACK LOAN GROWTH IN BANKING INDUSTRY GOING FORWARD: WELLS FARGO CFO NOT MUCH WELLS FARGO CAN DO TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY RATIO WITHOUT RISING INTEREST RATES: CFO 'SUBSTANTIALLY HARDER TO BE A GLOBAL BANK' DUE TO REGULATION: WELLS FARGO CFO WELLS FARGO TIGHTENING CREDIT STANDARDS ON FHA HOME LOANS: CFO ENERGY-RELATED STRESS SO FAR STILL RELEGATED TO ENERGY SECTOR: WELLS FARGO CFO FEWER BANKS INVOLVED IN MOST AGGRESSIVE LEVERAGED LENDING: WELLS FARGO CFO WELLS FARGO CFO: WE EXPECT NET PAYOUT RATIO TO BE WITHIN TARGETED RANGE FOR FULL YEAR RPT- WELLS FARGO TIGHTENING CREDIT STANDARDS ON FHA HOME LOANS: CFO (Reporting by Dan Freed)
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 31 Panera Bread Co on Friday will begin to roll out new labeling of added sugars and calories in sodas and other self-serve fountain beverages, the first such move by a U.S. restaurant chain as food companies face rising demand from consumers to cut back on their use of the sweetener.