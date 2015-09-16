Sept 16 WELLS FARGO STILL LOOKING AT GE CAPITAL ASSETS FOR SALE: WELLS FARGO CFO WELLS FARGO CFO: I DON'T THINK WE HAVE TOO MUCH LIQUIDITY. WELLS FARGO STILL POSITIONING ITSELF FOR 'LOWER FOR LONGER' INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT: CFO RWA GROWTH WILL LIKELY TRACK LOAN GROWTH IN BANKING INDUSTRY GOING FORWARD: WELLS FARGO CFO NOT MUCH WELLS FARGO CAN DO TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY RATIO WITHOUT RISING INTEREST RATES: CFO 'SUBSTANTIALLY HARDER TO BE A GLOBAL BANK' DUE TO REGULATION: WELLS FARGO CFO WELLS FARGO TIGHTENING CREDIT STANDARDS ON FHA HOME LOANS: CFO ENERGY-RELATED STRESS SO FAR STILL RELEGATED TO ENERGY SECTOR: WELLS FARGO CFO FEWER BANKS INVOLVED IN MOST AGGRESSIVE LEVERAGED LENDING: WELLS FARGO CFO WELLS FARGO CFO: WE EXPECT NET PAYOUT RATIO TO BE WITHIN TARGETED RANGE FOR FULL YEAR RPT- WELLS FARGO TIGHTENING CREDIT STANDARDS ON FHA HOME LOANS: CFO (Reporting by Dan Freed)