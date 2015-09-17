UPDATE 2-Toshiba's Westinghouse to file for Chapter 11 -Japan govt
* Toshiba board approved filing at board meeting - Nikkei Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns (Recasts with Japan government comment)
Sept 17 General Motors Co
* Bharara says gm has paid victims far in excess of what a court might have ordered
* Fbi assistant director diego rodriguez says gm penalty is 'fair and just consequence for corporate criminality'
* Total financial payments now exceed $1.5 billion for ignition-switch defect
* Bharara says at least one person died during two years when gm did not disclose defect to regulators
* Bharara says gm's cooperation with authorities has been 'fairly extraordinary'
* Bharara on difficulty charging individual gm employees: 'criminal intent can be hard to prove'
* Bharara says authorities are not done with gm case, could possibly charge an individual, but says there are gaps in u.s. Law (Reporting By David Ingram)
March 28 Signet Jewelers Ltd has been hit with a securities fraud class action lawsuit, accusing the retailer of failing to disclose facts regarding sexual harassment allegations against executives at its Sterling Jewelers unit, court documents showed.