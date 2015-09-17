Sept 17 Alcoa Inc letter to London Metal Exchange:

* Alcoa publishes letter sent to LME on Aug 14 criticizing proposals to require increased load-out rates and mandate queue-based rent-capping at aluminum warehouses

* Alcoa says new measures "are more likely to create disorder" and suggests current load-in, load-out rule has been effective at reducing warehouse queues.

Source link: Alcoa website - bit.ly/1UZ61fq (Reporting By Luc Cohen)