NEW YORK, Sept 21 (IFR) - AES Distributed Energy, formed
through the acquisition of Main Street Power in March, filed
documents for a new solar ABS deal on Monday with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
When it hits the market, the ABS, being issued through a
platform called Aurora Master Funding, would be the first deal
backed by solar assets to be sponsored by an utility company.
ABS issuers must file an ABS-15G form with the SEC at least
five business days before bringing a transaction to market.
The collateral portfolio comprises equipment leases and
power purchase agreements relating to 43 megawatts of solar
assets owned through 15 different project companies. Most are
municipal and commercial assets but some are residential.
Morgan Stanley, which finances AES Distributed Energy
through its MS Solar Solutions subsidiary, is underwriting the
ABS.
The deal could help broaden the appeal of the nascent solar
ABS asset class, which participants say has been held back by
inconsistent structures that make investment challenging.
Solar power is growing fast in the US - the number of houses
with rooftop solar grew 70% year on year in the second quarter
of 2014, according to a recent study - and many developers view
securitization as a key part of their funding strategy.
Solar ABS has seen five public deals to date, totaling
US$560.5m, all but one from US market leader SolarCity. SunRun
made its debut in July.
