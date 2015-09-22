Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Sept 22 (Reuters) -
* Potash Corp CEO says if K+S shareholders like offer, it might eventually happen; declines comment on strategy
* Potash Corp CEO says not actively engaged with K+S; made detailed commitment earlier not to cut jobs, close mines
* CEO was speaking at Scotiabank investor conference in Toronto (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
TORONTO, March 24 Acacia Mining is losing more than $1 million in revenue each day at two mines in Tanzania because of the country's ban on exports of gold and copper concentrates, the London-listed company said on Friday.