Sept 21 BP Plc on Monday said it completed work at two oil processing facilities at Alaska's Prudhoe Bay field in early to mid-September, but did not comment on the size and scope of the maintenance or specify when it was completed.

* Oil production at Alaska's Prudhoe Bay field is up 31 percent from August levels following the completion of scheduled turnaround work at the two facilities.

* Crude production at Alaska's largest oilfield has averaged roughly 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) so far in September, up from 210,900 bpd in August, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue. August levels were the lowest in a year.

* BP operates nine fields in the Prudhoe Bay area.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton)