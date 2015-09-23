BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
Sept 23 Boeing Co
* Ceo muilenburg says china president xi's visit is a testiment to the strong relationship between boeing and china
* Ceo muilenburg says "china is quickly becoming the largest aviation market in the world"
* u.s.relations
* China's president xi says looking ahead, there are even brighter prospects for collaboration between china and boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg