HOUSTON Oct 7 Energy analysts at Wood Mackenzie say U.S. shale oil companies may not see sharp drop off in reserve-based credit lines from banks:

-"Far fewer companies will struggle with liquidity after the October borrowing base redeterminations, contrary to current popular belief and speculation." Analysis based on 17 highly-leveraged operators.

-"October bank redeterminations will not be the end of the road for the U.S. unconventional sector, and expects most US Independents, even many high yield operators, to live to fight another day."

-For the top-26 independents, Wood Mackenzie estimates cash flow from hedging will fall from $9.1 billion in 2015 to $2.2 billion in 2016.

(Reporting By Houston Newsroom)