HOUSTON Oct 7 Energy analysts at Wood Mackenzie
say U.S. shale oil companies may not see sharp drop off in
reserve-based credit lines from banks:
-"Far fewer companies will struggle with liquidity after the
October borrowing base redeterminations, contrary to current
popular belief and speculation." Analysis based on 17
highly-leveraged operators.
-"October bank redeterminations will not be the end of the
road for the U.S. unconventional sector, and expects most US
Independents, even many high yield operators, to live to fight
another day."
-For the top-26 independents, Wood Mackenzie estimates cash
flow from hedging will fall from $9.1 billion in 2015 to $2.2
billion in 2016.
-See also Reuters story: "So far, less pain than feared as
U.S. shale firms renew loans"
(Reporting By Houston Newsroom)