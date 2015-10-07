** U.S. ETFs tracking China's onshore market traded cheerfully during a national holiday that closed Chinese domestic markets for a week

** The largest U.S. ETF tracking Chinese onshore markets, the Deutsche X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF thrived, rising 6.3 pct through trading midday Wednesday

** This year, the fund is down 7.5 percent

** ETF trading from Oct 1 to Oct 7 has matched the optimistic tenor of the benchmark H-share index of stocks in Hong Kong