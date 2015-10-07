Heraeus takes over Swiss gold and silver firm Argor-Heraeus
HAMBURG, April 3 German precious metals group Heraeus said on Monday it had taken full control of Swiss gold and silver processor Argor-Heraeus.
Oct 7 (Reuters) -
* Brazil oil and gas auction sells a total of 37 of 266 oil blocks
* Brazil oil and gas auction sold 18 Of 82 onshore blocks in Reconcavo basin, Anp Further coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)
* Cancels Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for April 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)