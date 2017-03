Oct 9 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- UTILITY DEBT SECURITIZATION WEEK OF 1,000,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY RESTRUCTURING BONDS 10/12 SERIES 2015, NEW YORK MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/14

Day of Sale: 10/15 STATE OF HAWAII GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 747,000 Aa2/AA/AA BONDS OF 2015 SERIES ET, EU (GREEN 10/12 BONDS) EV, EW, EX, EY, EZ &FA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/14

Day of Sale: 10/15 TEXAS PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 370,000 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING 10/12 TAXABLE 2015C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 10/14 CITY OF CHICAGO, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 332,230 // SECOND LIEN WASTEWATER TRANSMISSION 10/12 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2008C MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 10/14 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 210,000 A3/A-/A- TURNPIKE SUBORDINATE REVENUE BONDS 10/12 SERIES B OF 2015 $185,675M SUB-SERIES B-1 OF 2015 (FIXED RATE) $25MM SUB SERIES B-2 OF 2015 (SIFMA FLOATING RATE TENDER NOTES) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2037 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 10/15 SOUTH DAKOTA HEALTH AND EDUCATION WEEK OF 176,160 A1/A+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 10/12 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 (SANFORD HEALTH) MGR: Cain Brothers, New York SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035, 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 10/14 COAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 162,000 Aa1/AA/ (ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 10/12 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/15 IRVING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 139,400 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 10/12 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: CIB: 20-31 ; CAB: 17-19

Underlying Ratings: Aa2/AA+

Day of Sale: 10/14 STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY WEEK OF 135,535 Aaa/NR/NR MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 10/12 $75,180M FIFTY FIRST SERIES NON AMT $40,355M FIFTY SECOND SERIES AMT $20MM FIFTY THIRD SERIES FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: NON AMT: 23-26, 30, 35, 40 AND 45

AMT: 18-20, 2030

TAXALBE: 16-23

ROP: 10/13/2015

Day of Sale: 10/14 CITY OF CHICAGO, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 106,795 // SECOND LIEN WASTEWATER TRANSMISSION 10/12 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 (TAXABLE) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 10/14 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 88,185 // DISTRICT 10/12 UNLIMITED REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 10/14 STATE OF MICHIGAN STATE TRUNK LINE WEEK OF 54,900 Aa2/AA+/NR FUND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 10/12 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: 11/15/22

Day of Sale: 10/15 HARTLAND CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS WEEK OF 54,320 Aa1// MICHIGAN LIVINGSTON COUNTY 10/12 TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 10/14 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 53,700 Aa2/AA+/NR CORPORATION MULTI FAMILY HOUSING 10/12 REVENUE BONDS 2015 SUSTAINABLE NEIGHBORHOOD BONDS $37,675M SERIES E-1 $16,025M SERIES E-2 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2026 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045, 2047 REMARK: ROP: 10/13

Day of Sale: 10/14 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE COMMUNITY WEEK OF 52,810 /AA/ DEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 10/12 MENLO PARK 2015 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS (LAS PULGAS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UL: A+ TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND WEEK OF 49,825 Aa1/AA+/ COMMUNITY AFFAIRS 10/12 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES A & B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York KENTUCKY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 48,485 NR/NR/NR FINANCE AUTHORITY 10/12 HEALTHCARE FACILITIES REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 (ROSEDALE GREEN PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/14 RICHARDSON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 44,350 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 10/12 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2025 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (Aaa/AA+)

Day of Sale: 10/13 UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION TAX-EXEMPT WEEK OF 33,000 NR/NR/ MORTGAGE BACKED SECURITIES (TEMS) 10/12 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/13 ROCKWALL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 32,000 // DISTRICT 10/12 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 10/15 CITY OF DUBLIN, OHIO WEEK OF 32,000 Aa1// SPECIAL OBLIGATION NONTAX REVENUE 10/12 BONDS $16MM SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) $16MM SERIES 2015B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 10/14 NEW HAVEN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3// (ALAMENDA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 10/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 10/14 MINNESOTA RURAL WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 30,000 MIG 1// AUTHORITY, MINNEAPOLIS PUBLIC 10/12 PROJECT CONSTRUCTION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis REMARK: 11/1/2016

Day of Sale: 10/14 STATE OF MISSOURI HEALTH AND WEEK OF 28,730 /BBB/BBB+ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 10/12 EDUCATION FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (ST LOUIS COLLEGE OF PHARMACY) SERIES 2015B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/14 LAFAYETTE PUBLIC POWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 28,190 A1/AA-/ LOUISIANA ELECTRIC REVENUE 10/12 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 10/14 BAY COUNTY, FLORIDA WATER & SEWER WEEK OF 28,090 A3// SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 10/12 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 10/14 BULLOCH COUNTY DEVELOPMENT AUTH WEEK OF 27,400 A1// GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY HOUSING 10/12 FOUNDATION PROJECT REFUNDING REV MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 10/14 CITY OF TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 27,045 // CFD NO. 14-1 (TUSTIN LEGACY/ 10/12 STANDARD PACIFIC) SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/15 LAKEVIEW LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT OHIO WEEK OF 23,814 Aa2// CLASSROOM FACILITIES & SCHOOL 10/12 IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CREDIT

ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 10/15 DOUGLAS COUNTY LIBRARIES, COLORADO WEEK OF 20,655 Aa2// CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION 10/12 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 10/14 PMA LEVY AND AID ANTICIPATION NOTES WEEK OF 18,000 // PROGRAM 10/12 NOTE PARTICIPATIONS SERIES 2015C MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 10/15 CORSICANA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,455 // DISTRICT 10/12 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 10/13 CITY OF PALM BAY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 15,270 /A+/ SALES TAX REFUNDING BONDS 10/12 SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 10/14 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 15,000 Aa2// CORPORATION MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING 10/12 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Hard Put: 6/30/16

Underlying Ratings: VMIG1/A-1+

Day of Sale: 10/14 POINT ISABEL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,185 // DISTRICT 10/12 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS, LOCATED IN CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 10/15 STONEGATE VILLAGE METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 14,000 /A/ DISTRICT, COLORADO 10/12 WATER ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 10/15 CITY OF EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 13,500 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/12 SERIES A & B TAXABLE SERIES C TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 10/14 LANCASTER SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,000 // FISCAL YEAR 2015-16 TRAN 10/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 10/13 PHILLIPSBURG-OSCEOLA, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 11,180 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 10/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2041 INSURANCE: INSURED

Day of Sale: 10/13 SULPHUR SPRINGS UNION SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 // DISTRICT 2012 ELECTION 2015B 10/12 CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 10/14 SPRING GROVE BOROUGH YORK COUNTY WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/12 BONDS SERIES OF 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 10/15 SACRAMENTO AREA FLOOD CONTROL WEEK OF 10,000 // AGENCY 10/12 CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT SUBORDINATED BONDS SERIES 2015 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/15 CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /AA-/ MONTGOMERY COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 10/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 10/13 NACOGDOCHES COUNTY HOSPITAL WEEK OF 9,120 // DISTRICT, TEXAS SALES TAX REFUNDING 10/12 BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago LONGVIEW INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,750 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 10/12 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford SERIAL: 2016-2031 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 10/15 NORTHERN HUMBOLDT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,500 Aa3// DISTRICT 10/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2010, SERIES C CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 10/14 WESTERN WESTMORELAND MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 8,490 // AUTHORITY WESTMORELAND COUNTY 10/12 PENNSYLVANIA SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES A OF 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 10/15 LAURENS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,060 NR/UR/ NEW YORK BANK QUALIFIED 10/12 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2020

Day of Sale: 10/15 RANDOLPH COUNTY, ILLINOIS SPARTA WEEK OF 8,000 /AA/ COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT 10/12 NO 140, ILLINOIS SCHOOL BONDS (ALT REVENUE SOURCE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/13 BEECH GROVE CENTRAL SCHOOLS WEEK OF 7,780 /AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATION, INDIANA 10/12 FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: UL: /A/

Day of Sale: 10/15 EAST COVENTRY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,915 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/12 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2037 INSURANCE: INSURED REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 10/15 HARTLAND CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS WEEK OF 6,185 Aa1// MICHIGAN LIVINGSTON COUNTY 10/12 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 10/14 FORT BEND COUNTY LEVEE IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 5,230 A1/NR/NR DISTRICT NO. 15 10/12 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN FORT BEND COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/14 SOUTH HUTCHINSON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 5,150 /NR/ TEMP NOTES 2015, KANSAS 10/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2018

Day of Sale: 10/15 MOORPART UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 // 2015-2016 TRAN SERIES A 10/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 10/13 GREENFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 /A/ ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/12 BONDS SERIES A (MEASURE C) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/14 GREENFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 /A/ ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/12 BONDS, SERIES A1 (MEASURE D) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/14 KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS AURORA WEEK OF 4,865 A1// SCHOOL DISTRICT #129 TAXABLE SCHOOL 10/12 SERIES A QUALIFIED ENERGY CONSERVATION BONDS

MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/14 PAOLI BUILDING CORPORATION WEEK OF 4,235 NR/A+/ FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING REVENUE 10/12 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 10/15 COACHELLA SANITARY DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,135 /BBB+/ WASTEWATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 10/12 2015 SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/15 CROSBY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,400 /A/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 10/12 BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 10/15 YOSEMITE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,000 // FISCAL YEAR 2015-2016 TRAN 10/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 10/13 BOROUGH OF OGDENSBURG SUSSEX COUNTY WEEK OF 1,795 /AA+/ NEW JERSEY WATER UTILITY REFUNDING 10/12 SERIES 2015 (BANK QUALIFIED) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/13 HOLTON GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING WEEK OF 1,565 NR/NR/ 2015 KANSAS 10/12 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2020

Day of Sale: 10/14 VILLAGE OF OSCEOLA WEEK OF 1,340 Aa2// POLK COUNTY, WISCONSIN 10/12 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 10/13 WAUKEGAN LAKE COUNTY COMMUNITY UNIT WEEK OF 1,000 A// SCHOOL DISTRICT #60, ILLINOIS 10/12 SERIES 2015B LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago TERM: 2026

Day of Sale: 10/15

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,457,719 (in 000's)