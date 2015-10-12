SAN FRANCISCO Oct 12 Gamestop, Neustar Inc and Myriad Genetics Inc were among the most shorted U.S. stocks in late September, with concerns about evolving technology trends and competition keeping them near the top of the list.

Gamestop has been a long-time favorite of short-sellers skeptical that selling physical copies of games will survive as a viable business model as more Microsoft Xbox and Sony Playstation owners download games directly onto their consoles.

"The trend toward digital is ongoing," said Benchmark analyst Hike Hickey, who has a "sell" rating on Gamestop. "That's a big piece of the bear thesis and it's why you see them diversifying their business."

At the end of September, 44.7 percent of Gamestop's shares were sold short, up from 42.9 percent a month earlier, but below highs of around 49 percent in 2012, according to newly released data from Nasdaq. Its stock lost 3.5 percent during the month as short positions increased and is up 30 percent in 2015.

Short sellers borrow shares and sell them, hoping to buy them back later for less to return to the lender.

Investors slightly reduced bets against data services company Neustar to 42.2 percent of outstanding shares at the end of September from 42.9 percent two weeks earlier, though the company's stock remains among the most shorted on Wall Street.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it was dropping a long-time contract with Neustar that enables consumers to keep their phone numbers when they switch cellphone carriers.

That contract accounted for around half of Neustar's revenue and its shares have floundered as the company works to refocus on Internet domain names and other services.

Also a favorite among short sellers, 41.2 percent of Myriad Genetics' shares were sold short at the end of September, down 1 percentage point from a month earlier.

Since a Supreme Court ruling that Myriad could not patent naturally occurring human genes, curbing its monopoly over a type of gene-based cancer testing, the Salt Lake City-based company has been working to diversify its business.

Its shares fell 8 percent in the second half of September, caught up in a sell-off in healthcare stocks after leading U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted her intent to tackle excessively high prices in some drug markets. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)