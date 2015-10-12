By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 12 Gamestop, Neustar
Inc and Myriad Genetics Inc were among the most
shorted U.S. stocks in late September, with concerns about
evolving technology trends and competition keeping them near the
top of the list.
Gamestop has been a long-time favorite of short-sellers
skeptical that selling physical copies of games will survive as
a viable business model as more Microsoft Xbox and Sony
Playstation owners download games directly onto their
consoles.
"The trend toward digital is ongoing," said Benchmark
analyst Hike Hickey, who has a "sell" rating on Gamestop.
"That's a big piece of the bear thesis and it's why you see them
diversifying their business."
At the end of September, 44.7 percent of Gamestop's shares
were sold short, up from 42.9 percent a month earlier, but below
highs of around 49 percent in 2012, according to newly released
data from Nasdaq. Its stock lost 3.5 percent during the month as
short positions increased and is up 30 percent in 2015.
Short sellers borrow shares and sell them, hoping to buy
them back later for less to return to the lender.
Investors slightly reduced bets against data services
company Neustar to 42.2 percent of outstanding shares at the end
of September from 42.9 percent two weeks earlier, though the
company's stock remains among the most shorted on Wall Street.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission said it was dropping a long-time contract with
Neustar that enables consumers to keep their phone numbers when
they switch cellphone carriers.
That contract accounted for around half of Neustar's revenue
and its shares have floundered as the company works to refocus
on Internet domain names and other services.
Also a favorite among short sellers, 41.2 percent of Myriad
Genetics' shares were sold short at the end of September, down 1
percentage point from a month earlier.
Since a Supreme Court ruling that Myriad could not patent
naturally occurring human genes, curbing its monopoly over a
type of gene-based cancer testing, the Salt Lake City-based
company has been working to diversify its business.
Its shares fell 8 percent in the second half of September,
caught up in a sell-off in healthcare stocks after leading U.S.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted her
intent to tackle excessively high prices in some drug markets.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)