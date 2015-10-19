(Adds story link)

** Market Vectors Gaming ETF resumes decline given poor industry fundamentals and weight of the prevailing bearish chart pattern

** ETF down 3.1 pct on Monday, and down 41 pct from its Mar 2014 peak

** US casino operators weighed down by slowdown in Macau where gaming revenue has fallen for 16 straight months

** Although BJK has snapped back off its late Sep low, prevailing bear trend channel remains intact. Chart: link.reuters.com/gem85w

** Channel resistance capped choppy spring/summer recovery leading to new lows

** Although weekly MACD is seeing a positive crossover action remains tepid

** Ultimately, unless BJK can register a weekly closing penetration above channel resistance, the weight of its negative slope should be the overriding technical factor

** Once $29.16 gives way, ETF can fall to $25.63 and below

** Weekly close above $35.75/$36.25, however, would break the bear channel

** Weekly close above $35.75/$36.25, however, would break the bear channel

** Next resistance would be in the $38.19/$40.60 area as the long decline would then be retraced to some extent