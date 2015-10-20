Oct 20 Credit Agricole Sa * credit agricole to pay $787 mln and enter deferred prosecution agreements to resolve u.s. probes of sanctions-busting -- u.s. authorities * credit agricole subsidiaries moved hundreds of millions of dollars through u.s. on behalf of clients in sudan, iran, cuba and myanmar -- manhattan district attorney * credit agricole subsidiary charged with conspiring to defraud u.s., violating international emergency economic powers act and trading with the enemy act *credit agricole subsidiary accepts responsibility for criminal conduct -- u.s. attorney in washington * new york banking regulator says will take action to terminate unidentified managing director who it says was central to improper conduct