Oct 22 (Reuters) -

* United Continental Holdings Inc has finished its response to the U.S. Justice Department's civil investigative demand from June 30, which probed U.S. airlines' communication with each other and with investors to see if they colluded to limit flights - quarterly filing

* United Airlines cannot predict what action, if any, will result from the Justice Department's investigation - quarterly filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)