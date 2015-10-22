BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Oct 22 (Reuters) -
* United Continental Holdings Inc has finished its response to the U.S. Justice Department's civil investigative demand from June 30, which probed U.S. airlines' communication with each other and with investors to see if they colluded to limit flights - quarterly filing
* United Airlines cannot predict what action, if any, will result from the Justice Department's investigation - quarterly filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
OTTAWA, March 22 The new national budget unveiled Wednesday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government took aim at ride-sharing providers such as Uber Technologies Inc, looking to end a tax advantage they have over traditional taxi companies.