Oct 22 (Reuters) -
* United Continental Holdings Inc expects capacity
in 2016 to grow between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent from a year
earlier - chief revenue officer
* United expects 2016 domestic capacity to grow 1 to 2
percent and 2016 international capacity to grow 2 to 3 percent -
CRO
* United saw brief drop in bookings on U.S.-China routes
after China devalued currency - CRO
* United Airlines bookings on U.S.-China routes have
rebounded to levels near where they were before China's currency
devaluation - CRO
* United to announce changes in upcoming weeks that are
result of customer and employee feedback solicited by CEO Oscar
Munoz - acting CEO Brett Hart
* Changes at United to include updates to in-flight
experience and improved reliability of flights - acting CEO
* United on Thursday entered into $300 million accelerated
share repurchase program to be completed in three months -
acting CFO
* United has about 17 percent of expected fuel consumption
in 2016 covered by hedges - acting CFO
* United's fuel hedges for 2016 currently in a loss position
of $43 million - acting CFO
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)