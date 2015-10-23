(Adds chart link)
** Weak end markets and FX headwinds hounding Fastenal
but a constructive charts suggest some room to rally
** FAST down 19 pct YTD, and 31 pct from 2012 all-time high
** Co struggling with slowdown from customers connected to
oil and gas, as well impact from strong USD
** Co attempting to counteract slow end markets by adding
head count, improving sales/service, and looking toward
expanding pace of store openings in 2016
** However, near-term prospects muted with current Street Q4
views calling for revenue and adj EPS to fall 8 pct and 15 pct
sequentially
** Valuation mixed with NTM PE at 29 pct premium to peers,
but 23 pct discount to co's 10-year median historical level
** Analysts skewed slightly bullish, but 85 pct say "hold"
** Median PT $40.00, just 5 pct above current level
** Technically, FAST has some constructive signs. Chart: link.reuters.com/xyr85w
** Snapback off 100-MMA, coupled with monthly RSI turning up
from oversold, suggests room to challenge $41.83/$43.50
** Can then sell back, but monthly close above here can
suggest potential for surprise recovery toward $50.00
** Below $34.45/$34.32 would be an especially bearish
development
