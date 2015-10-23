Oct 23 (Reuters) -
* American Airlines Group Inc expects 4Q system
capacity to be up about 1 percent year over year - CFO
* American Airlines expects system capacity to be up between
2 pct and 3 pct in 2016 versus a year earlier - CFO
* American Airlines expects to pay on average between $1.48
and $1.53 per gallon for mainline aircraft fuel in 4Q - CFO
* American Airlines expects 4Q pre-tax profit margin to be
between 12 percent and 14 percent excluding special items - CFO
* American Airlines expects passenger unit revenue to
decline between 5 pct and 7 pct from year earlier in 4Q -
President
* American Airlines expects currency and surcharge impact on
passenger unit revenue in 4Q to be 2.1 points, down from 2.7
points in 3Q - President
* American Airlines expects unit costs to stay flat or rise
up to 2 pct in 2016 excluding fuel, special charges and wage
hikes if any occur from labor deals - CFO
* American Airlines will match prices anytime competing with
nonstop carrier such as Spirit or Norwegian Air Shuttle -
President
* American Airlines sees Spirit Airlines as its largest
competitor out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport -
President
* American Airlines sees 50 pct of its revenue up for grabs
in competition with low-cost carriers serving customers
searching for cheapest fares, so must match prices - President
* American Airlines will announce in 2016 fares that are
priced differently based on the amenities and waived fees they
include - President
