BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy's Q4 2016 avg production up 6 pct
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 financial and operating results with record fourth quarter 2016 production and board appointment
Oct 28 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* CEO says 2016 capex, sales volumes seen relatively flat year-over-year, adjusted for divestitures
* Anadarko CEO says faces stiff competition from private equity backed management teams when bidding for assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 financial and operating results with record fourth quarter 2016 production and board appointment
* Top LNG buyers to work together to get flexible LNG contracts