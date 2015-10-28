BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy's Q4 2016 avg production up 6 pct
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 financial and operating results with record fourth quarter 2016 production and board appointment
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
* Delta Air Lines Inc to cancel all Atlanta-Dubai flights starting Feb. 11, 2016 - spokeswoman
* Delta cites "overcapacity" on U.S. routes to Middle East as a reason for canceling Atlanta-Dubai flights - spokeswoman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 financial and operating results with record fourth quarter 2016 production and board appointment
* Top LNG buyers to work together to get flexible LNG contracts