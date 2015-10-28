(Adds statement comparatives)
Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met
in September suggests that economic activity has been expanding
at a moderate pace. Household spending and business fixed
investment have been increasing at solid rates in recent months,
and the housing sector has improved further; however, net
exports have been soft. The pace of job gains slowed and the
unemployment rate held steady. Nonetheless, labor market
indicators, on balance, show that underutilization of labor
resources has diminished since early this year. Inflation has
continued to run below the Committee's longer-run objective,
partly reflecting declines in energy prices and in prices of
non-energy imports. Market-based measures of inflation
compensation moved slightly lower; survey-based measures of
longer-term inflation expectations have remained stable.
Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks
to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee
expects that, with appropriate policy accommodation, economic
activity will expand at a moderate pace, with labor market
indicators continuing to move toward levels the Committee judges
consistent with its dual mandate. The Committee continues to see
the risks to the outlook for economic activity and the labor
market as nearly balanced but is monitoring global economic and
financial developments. Inflation is anticipated to remain near
its recent low level in the near term but the Committee expects
inflation to rise gradually toward 2 percent over the medium
term as the labor market improves further and the transitory
effects of declines in energy and import prices dissipate. The
Committee continues to monitor inflation developments closely.
To support continued progress toward maximum employment and
price stability, the Committee today reaffirmed its view that
the current 0 to 1/4 percent target range for the federal funds
rate remains appropriate. In determining whether it will be
appropriate to raise the target range at its next meeting, the
Committee will assess progress--both realized and
expected--toward its objectives of maximum employment and 2
percent inflation. This assessment will take into account a wide
range of information, including measures of labor market
conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation
expectations, and readings on financial and international
developments. The Committee anticipates that it will be
appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate
when it has seen some further improvement in the labor market
and is reasonably confident that inflation will move back to its
2 percent objective over the medium term.
The Committee is maintaining its existing policy of
reinvesting principal payments from its holdings of agency debt
and agency mortgage-backed securities in agency mortgage-backed
securities and of rolling over maturing Treasury securities at
auction. This policy, by keeping the Committee's holdings of
longer-term securities at sizable levels, should help maintain
accommodative financial conditions.
When the Committee decides to begin to remove policy
accommodation, it will take a balanced approach consistent with
its longer-run goals of maximum employment and inflation of
2 percent. The Committee currently anticipates that, even after
employment and inflation are near mandate-consistent levels,
economic conditions may, for some time, warrant keeping the
target federal funds rate below levels the Committee views as
normal in the longer run.
Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Janet L.
Yellen, Chair; William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; Lael Brainard;
Charles L. Evans; Stanley Fischer; Dennis P. Lockhart;
Jerome H. Powell; Daniel K. Tarullo; and John C. Williams.
Voting against the action was Jeffrey M. Lacker, who preferred
to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis
points at this meeting.
