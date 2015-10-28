DETROIT Oct 28 ** Fiat Chrysler shares tumble after Q3 results

** CEO Sergio Marchionne says China sales stalling for Alfa Romeo, but sticks to 400,000 by 2018 sales target

** Marchionne says expects pricing pressure from Volkswagen in Europe as VW cuts prices

** Company hit in quarter by $670 million charge for U.S. recalls

** Marchionne says Ram truck brand has opportunity to make large SUV to fight General Motors Co's Chevrolet Suburban and Cadillac Escalade and Ford Motor Co's Ford Expedition

** NYSE-listed Fiat Chrysler shares down nearly 5 pct

** Ferrari drops another 4 pct slipping further below its IPO price (Reuters Messaging: bernie.woodall.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)