BRIEF-Checkers Drive-In Restaurants agrees to be sold for $525 mln - WSJ
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ
DETROIT Oct 28 ** Fiat Chrysler shares tumble after Q3 results
** CEO Sergio Marchionne says China sales stalling for Alfa Romeo, but sticks to 400,000 by 2018 sales target
** Marchionne says expects pricing pressure from Volkswagen in Europe as VW cuts prices
** Company hit in quarter by $670 million charge for U.S. recalls
** Marchionne says Ram truck brand has opportunity to make large SUV to fight General Motors Co's Chevrolet Suburban and Cadillac Escalade and Ford Motor Co's Ford Expedition
** NYSE-listed Fiat Chrysler shares down nearly 5 pct
** Ferrari drops another 4 pct slipping further below its IPO price (Reuters Messaging: bernie.woodall.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.