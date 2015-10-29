Oct 29 Whiting Petroleum Corp
* CEO says wants to sell midstream assets for a 'good price'
and only to a 'good partner'
* Says 'selectively testing' fracking jobs that use up to 10
million pounds of sand per well
* Expects fourth-quarter capital spending to be 'under $300
million'
* Says has hedged 52 percent of production for fourth
quarter of 2015
* Says has hedged 45 percent of production for 2016
* CEO Jim Volker says 'very pleased with the great
cooperation' received from oilfield service providers
* CEO says will hedge more oil production if completes
planned asset sales later this year
* CEO says spending more than cash flow 'not, i repeat not'
the company's plan
* Says has only 'small inventory' of drilled-but-uncompleted
wells in Colorado's Redtail shale
* CEO says goal for company to be 'among the very best' in
low lease operating expense per barrel of oil equivalent
* Does have ability to drop two more rigs next year if oil
prices fall further
* Says those two rigs are in North Dakota; would cost $10
million to cancel those rig contracts early
* Says plans to split 2016 capex equally among all four
quarters
* Says could add four to five rigs back quickly if oil
prices rose
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)