U.S. drillers add most rigs in a week since January -Baker Hughes

March 24 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a tenth week in a row, doubling the rig count in a ten-month recovery as energy companies boost spending on new production to take advantage of a recovery in crude prices. Drillers added 21 oil rigs in the week to March 24, the biggest weekly increase since the week to Jan. 20, bringing the total count up to 652, up from a six-year low of 316 in May, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. <RIG-OL-USA-BHI>