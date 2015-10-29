US STOCKS-Wall St pares gains as healthcare bill vote awaited
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Oct 29 (Reuters) -
* Express Scripts says working to identify any other similar arrangements in pharmacies
* Express Scripts says dropping Philidor from network and is evaluating four other pharmacies with ties to valeant
* Express Scripts says reviewing all similar "captive pharmacy arrangements" where majority of volume is from one manufacturer (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Decision to eliminate about 200 salaried positions across few additional functions in U.S. and Canada out of 41,000 global employees