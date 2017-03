Oct 30 IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- MASSACHUSETTS COMMONWEALTH WEEK OF 450,000 Aaa/AAA/ TRANSPORTATION FUND 11/02 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045 REMARK: ROP: 11/4

Day of Sale: 11/05 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 377,710 Aa3/NR/AA- FINANCING AUTHORITY REFUNDING 11/02 REVENUE BONDS (CEDARS-SINAI MEDICAL CENTER) SERIES 2015 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: MOODY'S & FITCH RATING: STABLE

ROP: THURSDAY MORNING

Day of Sale: 11/05 MUNICIPALITY OF ANCHORAGE ALASKA WEEK OF 311,010 NR/AAA/AA+ 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/02 $45,290M SERIES A GENERAL PURPOSE $116,430 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES B (GENERAL PURPOSE) $67,535M SERIES C (SCHOOLS) $87,755M SERIES D (SCHOOLS) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: ROP: 11/3

Day of Sale: 11/04 DEPARTMENT OF AIRPORTS OF THE CITY WEEK OF 304,145 Aa3/AA/AA OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA 11/02 LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SENIOR REVENUE BONDS $276,085M 2015 SERIES D (AMT) $28,060M 2015 SERIES E (NON AMT) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 11/04 MUNICIPAL IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION WEEK OF 297,000 /A+/A+ OF LOS ANGELES, LOS ANGELES 11/02 CONVENTION CENTER TAXABLE LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2015A CALIFORNIA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: KROLL: AA-

Day of Sale: 11/03 STATE OF HAWAII AIRPORTS SYSTEM WEEK OF 246,090 // REVENUE BONDS 11/02 SERIES 2015A (AMT) SERIES 2015B (NON-AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 235,000 Aa1/AA/AA+ CPS ENERGY ELECTRIC & GAS SYSTEM 11/02 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2026-2039

Day of Sale: 11/03 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 231,145 Aa2/AA+/NR AGENCY 11/02 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BOND SERIES 2015-118A (AMT) SERIES 2015-118B (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/04 TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE AND TUNNEL WEEK OF 156,375 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY 11/02 (MTA BRIDGES AND TUNNELS) GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, SUBSERIES 2008B-3 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: RETAIL ORDER PERIOD: 11/3/2015

SERIES 2015B DUE: 2016-2035 & 2045

SUBSERIES 2008B-3 DUE: 2027-2028

AND 2033-2038

KROLL: AA

Day of Sale: 11/04 CITY OF WHITING, INDIANA WEEK OF 144,450 A2/A/ ENVIRONMENTAL FACILITIES REVENUE 11/02 BONDS (BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA INC. PROJECT), SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York VIRGINIA RESOURCE AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 120,190 Aaa/AAA/ VIRGINIA 11/02 INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE REFUNDING & TAXABLE BONDS & MORAL OBLIGATION TAXABLE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 11/04 BOARD OF MANAGERS, JOINT GUADALUPE WEEK OF 119,000 /BB/BB COUNTY-CITY OF SEGUIN HOSPITAL 11/02 MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2015 TEXAS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/04 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 105,000 A2/A/A+ AUTHORITY CATHOLIC HEALTH 11/02 INITIATIVES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2008 C-2, C-4 & D-3 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/04 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO ELECTRIC & GAS WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA+/AA- SYSTEMS VARIABLE RATE JR LIEN 11/02 REVENUE SERIES C TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 11/03 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA-/AA+ ELECTRIC AND GAS SYSTEMS 11/02 VARIABLE RATE JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/03 BURLINGTON COUNTY BRIDGE WEEK OF 94,950 // COMMISSION, NEW JERSEY 11/02 COUNTY GUARANTEED REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia TERM: 2016 REMARK: RATING: TBD GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS WEEK OF 74,205 /A/AA- TAXABLE SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS 11/02 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/03 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 74,110 // AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF 11/02 ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (ST. ANDREW'S RESOURCES FOR SENIORS OBLIGATED GROUP) CONSISTING OF: $59,710M SERIES 2015A $14,400M SERIES 2015B MGR: Cain Brothers, New York REMARK: SERIES A DUE: 2025; 2035 AND 2045

SERIES B DUE: 2019

Day of Sale: 11/04 CITY OF NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 71,165 A3/A+/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/02 SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 11/04 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 64,000 A1/AAA/A+ BUILDING AUTHORITY EXCESS LOTTERY 11/02 REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 11/04 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 63,925 Aaa/NR/NR COMMISSION 11/02 SINGLE-FAMILY PROGRAM BONDS 2015 SERIES 1A-R (AMT) 2015 SERIES 1N (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/05 CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS WEEK OF 55,320 /AA+/AA+ (EL PASO COUNTY) 11/02 /EXP/EXP WATER AND SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015C MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 11/03 CITY OF PASADENA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 55,000 NA/AA+/AA REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 11/02 / /EXP PARTICIPATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 11/05 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 50,720 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES 11/02 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (ALDERSGATE) SERIES 2015 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond TERM: 2035, 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 11/04 OCEANSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 15, CA 11/02 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/03 CITY OF RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA WEEK OF 47,565 Aa3// WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/02 SERIES 2015 MGR: Dougherty & Company, LLC, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2039

Day of Sale: 11/03 SALINAS UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 45,000 Aa2/A+/ MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 11/02 ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/03 SALINAS UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 45,000 Aa2/SP-1+/ MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 11/02 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/03 WESTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 44,195 Aa3/NR/NR NORTH CAROLINA 11/02 GENERAL REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A AND TAXABLE SERIES 2015B MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2033 TERM: 2039, 2045

Day of Sale: 11/03 NORTHEASTERN METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 43,900 A1/NR/ INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT #916 11/02 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 15B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2042

Day of Sale: 11/05 UCF STADIUM CORPORATION REFUNDING WEEK OF 43,000 /A+/AA- REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 A&B 11/02 FLORIDA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/05 CITY OF WILMINGTON DELAWARE WEEK OF 39,465 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/02 SERIES 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia BELDING AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 37,010 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX 11/02 2015 REFUNDING - SERIES A AND SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA- (QSBLF)

SERIES A DUE: 2016-2031 AND 2035

SERIES B DUE: 2017-2021

Day of Sale: 11/03 CITY OF CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 35,330 A1/AA/ INCOME TAX REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 11/02 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2024 LEHIGHTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 32,290 /AA/ CARBON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2043 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 11/04 HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 31,000 /A+/A+ AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 11/02 ST. LUKES EPISCOPAL-PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITALS - HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 2015B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/03 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 29,140 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/02 2015 SERIES Q (VETERAN'S WELFARE BOND SALE 96) (FIXED RATE) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 11/04 AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 28,600 /AA+/ PARKING FACILITIES INCOME TAX 11/02 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/03 IDAHO HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 25,000 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 11/02 SECURITIES SERIES B G2 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/04 BASTROP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,708 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 11/02 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015-A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 11/03 TROY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,600 // BRADFORD COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/03 ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI WEEK OF 18,765 Aaa// NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 11/02 REFUNDING BONDS (STREETS OF ST. CHARLES AT NOAH'S ARK INFRASTRUCTURE & SITE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT) $6,345M PHASE ONE IMPROVEMENTS - SERIES A $8,895M PHASE TWO-A IMPROVEMENTS - SERIES B $3,525M PHASE THREE IMPROVEMENT - SERIES C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/02 MINNESOTA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 17,420 A2// FACILITIES AUTHORITY 11/02 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES EIGHT-I SAINT JOHN'S UNIVERSITY MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/04 TOWNSHIP OF TOMS RIVER WEEK OF 14,120 /AA/ IN THE COUNTY OF OCEAN, NEW JERSEY 11/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/05 AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 12,745 /A+/ TAXABLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 11/02 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/03 ETIWANDA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,000 // CFD NO. 2004-2 (HENDERSON CREEK) 11/02 2015 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/04 CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,935 // DALLAS, TARRANT AND ELLIS COUNTIES 11/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/03 PASSAIC VALLEY WATER COMMISSION, WEEK OF 10,595 Aa3/A/ NEW JERSEY 11/02 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 11/05 ROMOLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC WEEK OF 10,465 // FINANCING AUTHORITY 11/02 2015 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/05 BIG SPRING SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2025 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/05 WYOMING AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,995 /AA/A+ PENNSYLVANIA 11/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2029 REMARK: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE INSURED CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /AA-/ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES B OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2034 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/03 NEW HOPE SOLEBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,750 // BUCKS COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 11/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/03 WESTERN WESTMORELAND, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,560 /AA/ MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY SEWER REVENUE 11/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2028-2040 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 11/03 LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,320 Aa1// FREMONT SCHOOL DISTRICT #79 11/02 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/03 EAST HADDAM GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 9,255 /NR/AA+ REFUNDING BONDS 15 11/02 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 11/03 SALAMANCA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,245 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 11/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 11/05 CITY OF HUNTSVILLE, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 8,845 NR/NR/NR WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS 11/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2038 TERM: 2045

Day of Sale: 11/05 ALLEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,655 Aaa// TEXAS 11/02 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2022-2027 TERM: 2016 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 11/03 PLUM BOROUGH MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,510 /AA/ GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING 11/02 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 11/04 MONTAGUE AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 8,360 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 11/02 COUNTIES OF MUSKEGON & OCEANA REFUNDING BONDS SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 11/03 NORTH ROSE-WOLCOTT CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,190 A1// DISTRICT, NEW YORK 11/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 11/04 PENN-DELCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,690 A1// PENNSYLVANIA 11/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 11/04 EARLY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,654 /AAA/ TEXAS 11/02 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: DUE: 2016-2024 AND 2034-2037

Day of Sale: 11/04 PRATT COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 7,620 NR/AA-/ COMMISSION, REFUNDING REVENUE 15 11/02 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 11/05 SANDUSKY LIMITED TAX GENERAL WEEK OF 7,510 Aa3/NR/ OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 15, OHIO 11/02 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/05 FREMONT CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 7,500 Aa2// REFUNDING BONDS 11/02 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/04 KENNEDALE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,465 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/02 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 11/03 TOWN OF PORTSMOUTH, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 6,400 // $4,360M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/02 2015 SERIES A (TAX EXEMPT) $ 410M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2015 SERIES B (TAXABLE) $1,630M GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2015 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia BURLINGAME HOUSING INC WEEK OF 6,220 Aa3// (A COLORADO NONPROFIT CORPORATION 11/02 CREATED BY THE CITY OF ASPEN, COLORADO) MULTI FAMILY HOUSING PROJECT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 11/03 MIDDLE BUCK VO-TECH SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,860 // AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 11/05 VENTANA WEST PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 5,675 /BBB+/ DISTRICT 11/02 SPECIAL LEVY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 15, NM MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/04 BERKELEY COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE WEEK OF 5,465 // DISTRICT REFUNDING REVENUE 15E, WV 11/02 BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/02 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY LOCAL WEEK OF 4,875 /A/ GOVERNMENT LOAN PROGRAM REVENUE 11/02 (CITY OF RIVER ROUGE LOCAL PROJECT) SERIES E MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/04 CITY OF SOCIAL CIRCLE, GEORGIA WEEK OF 4,655 /AA/ CPU REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT 11/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2045 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 11/03 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 4,050 // AUTHORITY 11/02 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A (MEADOW VIEW APARTMENT PROJECT) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 11/04 OAK PARK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,800 // CALIFORNIA 11/02 SERIES 2015A UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS NEW MONEY MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2031 REMARK: A2 NEG/AA-(2013)

AGM/BAM INSURED

Day of Sale: 11/05 ASPEN COLORADO PARKS & OPEN SPACE WEEK OF 3,750 Aa2// SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/02 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 11/03 FOREST AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,695 // (FOREST COUNTY) 11/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia RIDGEFIELD BOROUGH BOARD OF WEEK OF 3,590 A1/NR/ EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 11/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 11/04 LAFAYETTE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,515 NR/AA-/ NEW YORK 11/02 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 11/05 TOWANDA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,305 // BRADFORD COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/02 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/04 SPENCER ROAD PUBLIC UTILITIES WEEK OF 2,915 // DISTRICT 11/02 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 TEXAS MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2033 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/05 FRIENDSHIP CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,110 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 11/02 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 11/05 WARSAW DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 860 // TAXABLE TIF SPECIAL TAXING DISTRICT 11/02 BONDS OF 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2030 REMARK: Non-Rated, Taxable

Day of Sale: 11/03 PLUM BOROUGH MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 460 /AA/ GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING 11/02 BONDS, TAXABLE 15D MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,860,677 (in 000's) (Reporting By Karen Pierog)