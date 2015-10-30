Oct 30 Chevron Corp
* Chief Executive John Watson: 'Our first priority is to
maintain the dividend'
* CEO says expects first LNG cargo from Gorgon to ship in
'early 2016'
* CEO says expects first LNG cargo from Wheatstone to ship
later in 2016
* CEO says 2016 capital budget does include funding for
Tengiz project in Kazakhstan
* CEO says expects $10 billion in asset sales between now
and 2017
* CEO says 13 to 15 percent production increase from end of
2015 through 2017
* CEO says 'sober about the current realities of lower (oil)
prices'
* CEO says 'onshore costs have come down more than offshore
costs'
* CEO says 'perplexing' why cannot yet resume oil production
in Partition Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
* CEO says scaling back investment in Marcellus shale due to
low natural gas prices
* CEO says not forecasting production from Big Foot
deepwater oil project in Gulf Of Mexico for 2017
* CEO says most of announced layoffs will be in Australia
* CEO says other layoffs will happen in North Sea, Angola,
Marcellus operations
* CEO: 'We need to be more efficient at what we do'
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)