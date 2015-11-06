New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Nov 6 TransCanada says "misplaced symbolism was chosen over merit and science"
* "Rhetoric won out over reason"
* TransCanada says disappointed with President's decision to deny Keystone XL application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Nia Williams)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.