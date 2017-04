Nov 6 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- FLORIDA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 1,750,000 // CORPORATION ALL ABOARD FLORIDA 11/09 PASSENGER RAIL PROJECT SURFACE TRANSPORTATION FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 A & B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/10 SPRINGFIELD ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 498,000 A3/A/ ILLINOIS 11/09 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2035 TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 11/12 CENTRAL TEXAS REGIONAL MOBILITY WEEK OF 375,200 Baa2/BBB+/NR AUTHORITY SENIOR LIEN 11/09 $300,240M REVENUE BONDS 2015A $74,960M REFUNDING PUT BONDS 2015B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2025-2045

Day of Sale: 11/10 THE SCHOOL BOARD OF MIAMI-DADE WEEK OF 229,000 A1/A-/ COUNTY, FLORIDA CERTIFICATES OF 11/09 PARTICIPATION SERIES 2015D MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/10 KERSHAW COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 101,910 A1/A-/ FOUNDATION INSTALLMENT PURCHASE 11/09 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (KERSHAW COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, SOUTH CAROLINA PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 11/10 FLORIDA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 97,175 // CORPORATION 11/09 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (RENAISSANCE CHARTER SCHOOL, INC. PROJECTS) CONISISTING OF: $87,175,000 SERIES A TAX EXEMPT & $10,000,000 SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte REMARK: A: Term Bonds Due-06/15/2025, 35&46

B: Term Bond Due-06/15/2025

Day of Sale: 11/09 NORTH CAROLINA A&T STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 92,230 A1//A+ REVENUE 11/09 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: TAXABLE: 16-24

TAX EXEMPT: 17-35, 40 & 45

Day of Sale: 11/10 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVLEOPMENT WEEK OF 78,940 A3/A-/A- AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING 11/09 BONDS (LIBERTY STATE PARK PROJECT) 2015 SERIES A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 11/10 STATE OF OHIO CAPITAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 70,000 Aa2/AA/AA LEASE APPROPRIATIONS BONDS 11/09 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 11/10 DEKALB COUNTY WATER & SEWER REVENUE WEEK OF 67,000 Aa3/AA-/ REFUNDING SECOND RESOLUTION 11/09 GEORGIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 11/09 LOS ANGELES COUNTY WEEK OF 65,620 Aa2/AA/NR METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION 11/09 AUTHORITY GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (UNION STATION GATEWAY PROJECT), SERIES 2015 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 11/10 VERMONT MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 59,400 Aa2/AA+/ CONSISTING OF: 11/09 $10,540M 2015 SERIES 4 BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $48,860M 2015 SERIES 5 REFUNDING BONDS (TAX EXEMPT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 11/10 CITY OF PASADENA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 55,000 /AA+/AA REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 11/09 PARTICIPATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 11/12 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 53,880 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY 11/09 AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, 2015 SERIES E MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: Retail Monday 11/09

Day of Sale: 11/10 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF FLOYD WEEK OF 53,000 // COUNTY, GEORGIA POLLUTION CONTROL 11/09 REVENUE BONDS (GEORGIA POWER COMPANY PLANT HAMMOND PROJECT) FIRST SERIES 2010 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: A3 (Stable)/A+(negative)/A+(Stable)

Day of Sale: 11/12 SANTA MONICA MALIBU UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 2015 GENERAL 11/09 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (2019 CROSSOVER REFUNDING) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/10 NORTH DAKOTA HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 50,000 Aa1// AGENCY REVENUE 11/09 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2026 REMARK: 2046: PAC

Day of Sale: 11/10 STATE OF WISCONSIN ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 42,000 Aaa/AAA/ IMPROVEMENT FUND REVENUE BONDS 11/09 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 11/09 MIDLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,195 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 11/09 SERIES 205 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 11/10 SAN CARLOS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 36,000 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION 11/09 OF 2012 SERIES 2015 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/10 CITY OF WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 30,000 /AA-/A+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/09 CONSISTING OF: $23,000,000 LOT A & $7,000,000 LOT B MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2035 REMARK: Lot A: 08/01/2018-2035

Lot B: 08/01/2018-2025

Day of Sale: 11/12 WAWASEE HIGH SBC AD VALOREM WEEK OF 27,000 /AA+/ PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2018-2036 INSURANCE: INDIANA STATE AID INTERCEPT REMARK: Underlying A Rating Expected

Day of Sale: 11/10 GARDEN GROVE PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 24,275 /AA/ AUTHORITY 11/09 LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Underlying A Rating

Day of Sale: 11/10 UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 24,000 // TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 11/09 SECURITIES (TEMS) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/10 SNOHOHMISH COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 21,980 Aa1/AA+/ SCHOOLD DISTRICT #15 11/09 EDMONDS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2020-2028 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE

Day of Sale: 11/12 MINNESOTA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 17,420 A2// FACILITIES AUTHORITY 11/09 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES EIGHT-I (SAINT JOHN'S UNIVERSITY) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/10 CITY OF FILLMORE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 16,755 // CFD NO. 5 IA A (HERITAGE VALLEY) 11/09 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/10 DAYTON, OHIO WEEK OF 15,510 Aa2/AA-/ SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/10 INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED STUDY WEEK OF 15,310 // TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2015 11/09 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 11/12 DAYTON, OHIO WEEK OF 14,850 Aa2/AA-/ WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/10 SAN CARLOS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,500 /AA/ 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 11/09 BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/10 FOOTHILLS PARK & RECREATION WEEK OF 12,000 /AA-/ DISTRICT 11/09 REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 11/12 CITY OF VALPARAISO SEWAGE WORKS WEEK OF 10,060 /A+/ REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2021-2028

Day of Sale: 11/10 MANHEIM CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2031 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 11/12 CATASAUQUA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /A-/ LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES, 11/09 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2036 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 10/09 GREATER NANTIOKE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,730 /AA/ AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL 11/09 OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2045 CITY OF ADELANTO CFD 2006-2 WEEK OF 9,470 NR/NR/NR TAXABLE IMPROVEMENT AREA 1 AND 2 11/09 SERIES B AND TAX-EXEMPT AREA 2 SERIES A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 11/10 SHENANDOAH GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 9,070 /AA+/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 11/09 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/12 TEXAS SOUTHMOST COLLEGE LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 8,645 /AA-/AA- REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/09 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2032 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/10 DAYTON, OHIO WEEK OF 7,995 Aa2/AA/ VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING GENERAL 11/09 OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/12 GALT JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,500 /A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA GENERAL 11/09 OBLIBATION REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver WALLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,195 Aaa// TEXAS 11/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2025-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/10 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,025 /A+/ NUMBER 226, OGLE COUNTY ILLINOIS 11/09 (BYRON) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 11/10 OSNABURG LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,000 /A/ OHIO 11/09 STARK & CARROLL COUNTIES REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/10 RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,420 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/09 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/12 BOROUGH OF TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 6,114 /AA/ GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/10 GALLATIN COUNTY, MONTANA WEEK OF 5,885 NR/AA+/ OPEN SPACE UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 11/09 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2036 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 11/10 JEFFERSON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,245 /AA+/ MISSOURI 11/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PRGM

Day of Sale: 11/09 NEWTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,175 /AAA/ TEXAS 11/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/12 BEDFORD PARK VILLAGE HOTEL MOTEL WEEK OF 5,090 // TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/09 SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/12 TOWNSHIP OF HARRIS BOARD OF WEEK OF 5,035 // EDUCATION 11/09 GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NEW JERSEY SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: (Bank Qualified) MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY DAILY 4,875 /A/ LOCAL GOVERNMENT LOAN PROGRAM (CITY OF RIVER ROUGE LOCAL PROJ) REVENUE BONDS. SERIES E MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CITY OF ROANOKE, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,535 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

S&P: APPLIED FOR

Day of Sale: 11/10 CITY OF ROANOKE, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,775 // COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE 11/09 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

S&P: APPLIED FOR

Day of Sale: 11/10 RITENOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 3,360 /AA+/ ST.LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI 11/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PRGM

Day of Sale: 11/12 CITY OF PHILLIPS WEEK OF 2,675 // PRICE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 11/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/10 RIVERVIEW GARDENS SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,575 /BBB-/ ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI 11/09 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/10 POTEET INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,125 // ATASCOSA COUNTY, TEXAS 11/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio

Day of Sale: 11/10 WARSAW MULTI-SBC UNLIMITED AD WEEK OF 2,075 /AA+/ AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST 11/09 MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2017-2035 INSURANCE: INDIANA STATE AID INTERCEPT REMARK: Underlying A Rating Expected

Day of Sale: 11/09 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 756 WEEK OF 2,010 // BLOOMING PRAIRIE PUBLIC SCHOOLS 11/09 MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/09 MORGAN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES RE-2 WEEK OF 1,725 Aa2// COLORADO (BRUSH SCHOOL DISTRICT) 11/09 STATE INTERCEPT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 11/12

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,261,654 (in 000's)