* Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says not surprised by Obama's decision to reject KXL pipeline

* Notley says disappointed by the way U.S. government characterized province's energy exports

* Alberta's Notley says needs to do a better job on climate change and work with industry to reduce emissions

* Notley says province needs focus on getting crude to tidewater and on other pipelines