BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation expands board of directors
* FB Financial Corp - Expanded board to ten members from seven members
NEW YORK Nov 9 The United Steelworkers union, which represents workers at several U.S. aluminum smelters that will reduce or shutter production in the coming months, lent its support on Monday to a Century Aluminum campaign against cheap Chinese exports.
* USW, largest industrial union in North America with 1.2 million active and retired workers, joins China Trade Task Force (CTTF), a recently-launched pressure group supported by Century Aluminum, controlled by Glencore Plc
* "We join the CTTF in calling on the administration to present the Chinese government with a simple choice: either remove your illegal subsidies on aluminum or face swift retaliation," USW International President Leo Gerard says in a statement
* Until USW announcement, Century had been sole member of task force
Source: Joint CTTF/USW press release (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
* Wecast Network- on March 31, co through PRC unit entered into equity agreement with Shanghai Pulse Consulting Co Ltd - SEC filing
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results