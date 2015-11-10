Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Nov 10 Source says Anadarko Petroleum approached Apache Corp about acquisition.
* Anadarko shares down 6.4 percent after news that offer for apache was initially rejected (Reporting by Houston Newsroom)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
HOUSTON, March 24 Commodities trader Trammo Inc is continuing to shed its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) assets, putting its Newington, New Hampshire, propane terminal on the block and selling a Tampa, Florida, facility, the company told Reuters on Friday.