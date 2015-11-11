Nov 11 (Reuters) -

* Fanduel ceo says will use 'every avenue we can to stay open' in new york, will look at other "legal routes"

* Fanduel outside legal counsel says 'this is the beginning of a legal process, not the conclusion of one'

* Fanduel's outside legal counsel says a new york court "would disagree" with ny state ag decision

* Fanduel ceo says "we are comfortable protecting player money", will continue to work with payment processors in new york

* Fanduel outside legal counsel says still evaluating legal options, says all legal options being considered

* Fanduel ceo says about 10 percent of its player base is in new york state

* Fanduel ceo says does not believe casino regulation is appropriate for fantasy sports industry

* Fanduel ceo says has not seen out of the ordinary cash withdrawals from players

* Fanduel outside counsel says new york state ag not pursuing criminal prosecution

* Fanduel ceo says company is "well funded", has always been conservative about spending money Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Liana B. Baker)