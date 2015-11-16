LAS VEGAS NEVADA Nov 16 Pratt & Whitney Canada,
a division of United Technologies, said Monday it's launching a
new engine for utility and corporate turboprop planes that
promises almost 20 percent more power and 5 percent better fuel
consumption compared with existing engines.
Announced at the NBAA business aircraft show in Las Vegas,
the PT6A-140A is the same size as other dual exhaust port
engines in the same small turboprop category, but has a higher
power-to-weight ratio. This gives the aircraft a longer range,
or allows it to travel at higher speeds.
The engine, which is certified by Transport Canada, was
initially designed for the Cessna Grand Caravan EX, but Pratt &
Whitney Canada can market it to both makers of new aircraft and
as an upgrade for owners of thousands of existing planes.
"The engines we provide today are the same size except they
have more power," Nicholas Kanellias, general manager, general
aviation programs at Quebec-based Pratt & Whitney Canada, said
in an interview with Reuters.
"We're effectively fitting the engine in the same hole. So
customers, original equipment manufacturers don't have to change
a lot of the aircraft. It's relatively a drop-in engine but with
a significant improvement in capability."
Kanellias could not provide anticipated sales, or the list
price for the engine.
Utility aircraft generally seat six to eight passengers and
make short-hop flights of up to two hours.
A variant of the new engine will also be introduced for the
agricultural market, where planes are used to spray crops.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Alan Crosby)