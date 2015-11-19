Nov 19 U.S. crude's benchmark West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) contract for December traded Thursday at a
discount of $8 a barrel to December 2016 WTI CLZ5-Z6.
* The discount, or contango, widened to as much as $8, a record,
earlier in the session, Reuters data shows.
* Contango has widened in recent weeks in spreads of WTI
<0#CL:>, as well as that of global oil benchmark Brent <0#LCO:>,
as traders see more benefit in storing crude for later delivery
due to weak spot prices.
* Volume in the WTI December 2015/16 spread was, however, light
at just around 17,000 lots versus the about 140,000 traded on
Monday as the spot month headed for expiry on Friday.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan)