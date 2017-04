Nov 19 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 136,445 Aa1/AA+/NR RESIDENTIAL HOUSING FINANCE BONDS 11/23 SERIES 2015E&F MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/24 MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK WEEK OF 86,720 A2/AA/ MUNICIPAL ENERGY AGENCY OF 11/23 MISSISSIPPI POWER SUPPLY REFUNDING PROJECT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2041 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Underlying Ratings: Baa1/BBB

Day of Sale: 11/24 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa// HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 11/23 2015 SERIES 1 (NON AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY, INC. WEEK OF 47,000 Baa1//A- AND SUBSIDIARIES 11/23 DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND FINANCE OF THE STATE OF HAWAII-SPECIAL PURPOSE REVENUE BONDS-REFUNDING SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/23 MISSOURI JOINT MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 37,565 A3/A-/A ELECTRIC UTILITY COMMISSION 11/23 POWER PROJECT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (PLUM POINT PROJECT), SERIES 2015A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2035, 2036

Day of Sale: 11/24 CAPITAL TRUST AGENCY WEEK OF 32,805 NR/NR/NR FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 11/23 (TALLAHASSEE TAPESTRY SENIOR HOUSING PROJECT), SERIES 2015 CONSISTING OF: $30,645M SERIES A TAX-EXEMPT BONDS $ 2,160M SERIES B TAXABLE BONDS MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: SERIES A DUE: 2035; 2045 & 2050

SERIES B DUE: 2023

Day of Sale: 11/24 CITY OF SAN JOSE MULTIFAMILY WEEK OF 30,000 /AA+/ HOUSING REVENUE - CASA DEL PUEBLO 11/23 APARTMENTS PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2017

Day of Sale: 11/24 SEDGWIK COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 27,790 Aa3/AA/ DISTRICT N. 226, KANSAS 11/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 11/23 FOLSOM CORDOVA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,500 /A-3/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 11/23 2015 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/24 CITY OF TRENTON WEEK OF 17,030 A3/AA/ IN THE COUNTY OF MERCER, 11/23 NEW JERSEY GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: AGM INSURED; MQBA ENH

Day of Sale: 11/23 VILLAGE OF ASHWAUBENON WEEK OF 12,505 // BROWN COUNTY, WISCONSIN 11/23 CONSISTING OF: $9,500M NOTE ANTICIPATION NOTES $3,050M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: ANTICIPATION NOTES DUE: 2016

TAXABLE DUE : 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 11/24 EAST WASHINGTON MULTI-SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,000 /AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATION, INDIANA 11/23 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT

UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 11/23 MORENO VALLEY PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 10,600 /A+/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 11/23 LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/24 WISCONSIN PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,034 NR/NR/ SUBORDINATE TAXAB;E BONDS 11/23 STORYPOINT PORTAGE, SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/24 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 172 WEEK OF 9,705 /A-/ QUINCY, ADAMS COUNTY, ILLINOIS 11/23 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2022-2031

Day of Sale: 11/24 CULVER SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION WEEK OF 9,625 /AA+/ CULVER, INDIANA 11/23 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: (A UNDERLYING)

Day of Sale: 11/23 CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,075 /AA-/ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES C OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 11/24 CIRCLEVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,640 Aa3// OHIO 11/23 PICKAWAY COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 15 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/24 PENN-DELCO SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,510 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA 11/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 11/23 BUTLER COUNTY AREA VOCATIONAL- WEEK OF 7,635 // TECHNICAL SCHOOL AUTHORITY 11/23 BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL LEASE REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/24 EAST VINCENT TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 7,500 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/23 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 11/23 BURLINGTON, VERMONT WEEK OF 7,000 A2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/23 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2026 TERM: 2030, 2035 REMARK: KROLL: AA+

MOODY'S UNDERLYING RATING: BAA2

Day of Sale: 11/23 DERRY TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,189 /AAA/ DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2023

Day of Sale: 11/23 PENNSYLVANIA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,620 /AA/ (BEAVER COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA) 11/23 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: /A/

Day of Sale: 11/24 CITY OF STEWARTVILLE, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 4,170 // GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT AND 11/23 UTILITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 11/23 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 276 WEEK OF 3,295 // MINNETONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 11/23

MINNESOTA CONSISTING OF: $ 710M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A $2,585M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: SERIES A DUE: 2017-2038

SERIES B DUE: 2017-2038

Day of Sale: 11/23 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 1,700 Aa1/AA+/NR RENTAL HOUSING BONDS, 2015 SERIES D 11/23 (NON-AMT) (WOODLAND VILLAGE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 621,658 (in 000's)