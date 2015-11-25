Nov 25 (Reuters) -
* Brazil's GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA said
on Wednesday that domestic seat capacity fell 5.1 percent in
October while demand fell 9 percent.
* The Brazilian airline filled 76.1 pct of its seats in
October, 3.3 percentage points less than a year earlier.
* International capacity fell 1.8 percent while demand fell
4.7 percent cutting seats filled to 70.8 percent, 2.2 percentage
points less than in October 2014.
* Passengers carried in October fell 10.6 percent to 3.1
million compared with a year earlier while total passengers
carried in the first ten months of 2015 was 32.4 million, little
changed from October 2014.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)