Dec 3 U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch unveiled a new indictment on Thursday that charged 16 additional defendants in a wide-ranging global corruption scheme involving top soccer officials. Below are some of the highlights from her remarks.

* Lynch says U.S. is working to extradite Juan Angel Napout, Alfredo Hawit following their arrests in Switzerland

* Lynch: "The betrayal of trust set forth here is outrageous"

* Lynch says eight additional defendants have agreed to plead guilty for their involvement in the FIFA corruption schemes

* Lynch says the FIFA corruption probe is "far-reaching" and still ongoing

* Lynch anticipates additional charges in the ongoing FIFA case

* U.S. prosecutor in New York says victims of the FIFA bribery scandal such as young leagues could potentially apply to the court for restitution (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Walsh)