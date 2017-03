Dec 4 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- INDIANA MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 385,000 A1/A+/A+ POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE 12/07 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 12/08 THE ILLINOIS STATE TOLL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 340,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- TOLL HIGHWAY SENIOR REVENUE BONDS 12/07 2016 SERIES A (REFUNDING) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 12/09 NEW JERSEY HEALTHCARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 266,715 /AA/ FINANCING AUTHORITY REVENUE AND 12/07 REFUNDING BONDS UNIVERSITY HOSPTIAL ISSUE SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York INSURANCE: INSURED REMARK: //BBB+ PARK CREEK METROPOLITAN DISTRICT WEEK OF 252,705 NR/NR/BBB SENIOR LIMITED PROPERTY TAX 12/07 SUPPORTED REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/09 MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 200,000 // GEORGIA REVENUE MULTIPLE SERIES 12/07 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: POWER REVENUE BONDS: A1/A+/A+

PROJECT ONE SUBORDINATED A2/A/A+

GENERAL RESOLUTION PROJECTS

SUBORDINATED BONDS: A2/A/A+

Day of Sale: 12/09 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 197,330 Aa2/AA+/ CORPORATION MULTIFAMILY HOUSING 12/07 REVENUE BONDS SERIES H&I (SUSTAINABLE NEIGHBORHOOD BONDS) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: MANDATORY TENDER: 2/1/26

Day of Sale: 12/08 METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE AIRPORT WEEK OF 197,000 A1/A+/ AUTHORITY, TENNESSEE 12/07 CONSISTING OF: 2015A NON-AMT 2015B AMT MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2018-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 12/07 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 180,725 Aa2/AA+/NR CORPORATION 12/07 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES G (FIXED RATE) (SUSTAINABLE NEIGHBORHOOD BONDS) NEW YORK MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2026 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045, 2049

Day of Sale: 12/08 BRIGHTON SCHOOL DISTRICT 27J WEEK OF 160,000 Aa2/AA-/ ADAMS AND WELD COUNTIES AND THE 12/07 CITY AND COUNTY OF BROOMFIELD, COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 12/08 WATER REPLENISHMENT DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 160,000 /AA+/AA+ SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (WRD) 12/07 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2016-2036 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 12/10 CITY OF COLUMBUS, OHIO WEEK OF 155,000 Aa1/AA+/ SEWERAGE SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 12/07 BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 12/10 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 145,000 // AGENCY AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE 12/07 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 12/07

Day of Sale: 12/08 CITY OF SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 120,000 A3/BBB+/ WATER & SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE AND 12/07 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 12/09 STATE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 106,070 Aaa/NR/AAA AND ENERGY RESOURCES AUTHORITY 12/07 (STATE OF MISSOURI) WATER POLLUTION CONTROL AND DRINKING WATER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (STATE REVOLVING FUNDS PROGRAMS) SERIES 2015B MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 12/08 KAWEAH DELTA HEALTH CARE DISTRICT WEEK OF 96,950 A3// (TULARE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 12/07 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2029-2037 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 12/09 VIRGIN ISLANDS PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 91,150 /A/ AUTHORITY 12/07 GRANT ANTICIPATION REVENUE BONDS (FEDERAL HIGHWAY GRANT ANTICIPATION REVENUE LOAN NOTE), SERIES 2015 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 12/08 HARTNELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 88,872 Aa2/AA-/ 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 12/07 BONDS $21,095,000 CURRENT INTEREST BONDS SERIES A (TAX-EXEMPT) $65,097,495 CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS, SERIES A (TAX-EXEMPT) $ 2,680,000 CURRENT INTEREST BONDS SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 84,695 NR/BB/NR AUTHORITY OF THE 12/07 CITY OF PHOENIX, ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A (BASIS SCHOOLS PROJECTS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/09 NORTHWEST LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 66,800 Aa2// BOARD OF EDUCATION 12/07 (COUNTIES OF HAMILTON AND BUTLER, OHIO) SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 12/09 CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 60,485 A1/AA-/ EXCISE TAX REVENUE BONDS, 12/07 SERIES 2015 (SPORTS FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT PROJECT) MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 12/09 TOWN OF CLAYTON, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 57,275 // JAIL PROJECT IMPROVEMENT AND 12/07 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: RATING: NR/AA- (NATL), BBB+

UNDERLYING/NR

Day of Sale: 12/10 NEW HAVEN, WEEK OF 53,800 A3/A-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 12/07 SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2028 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 12/09 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF FULTON WEEK OF 51,470 A2// COUNTY, GEORGIA WOODRUFF ARTS 12/07 CENTER PROJECT REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: Taxable: 17-24

Tax Exempt: 25-26, 36

Day of Sale: 12/07 SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 50,755 A3/A/ AUTHORITY 12/07 LOCAL GOVERNMENT PROGRAM SUBORDINATE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015B (SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS FLOOD PREVENTION DISTRICT COUNCIL PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 12/09 UNION COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa/AA+/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/07 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh REMARK: DUE: 3/1 & 9/1/2016-9/01/2029 LANCASTER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 45,681 A2/A/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2023-2034 TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 12/09 CITY OF CINCINNATI, OHIO WEEK OF 43,995 Aa2/AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/07 JUDGEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015D (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2016-2040 EAST VALLEY #90, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 37,815 Aa1/NR/ SCHOOL DISTRICT-YAKIMA COUNTY 12/07 EXP/ / UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2015 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1/WASHINGTON

STATE SCHOOL ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/09 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 37,660 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF ST. 12/07 LOUIS, MISSOURI NAZARETH LIVING CENTER MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: Serials & Terms/TEMPS

Day of Sale: 12/10 CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 36,000 Aa3// AUTHORITY OCCIDENTAL COLLEGE 12/07 REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2045

Day of Sale: 12/08 LAMBERTSON FARMS METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 34,710 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT NO. 1, COLORADO 12/07 REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver POCONO MOUNTAIN SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 32,500 /A/ PENNSYLVANIA 12/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 12/08 CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 32,155 NR/NR/ HEALTH-HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY 12/07 REVENUE SIMPSON SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/09 MIAMI TRACE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 31,005 Aa3// OHIO, SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS 12/07 SERIES 2016 MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2016-2052

Day of Sale: 12/10 YUBA CITY SUCCESSOR AGENCY, WEEK OF 30,585 // CALIFORNIA 12/07 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2039

Day of Sale: 12/09 CITY OF MANSFIELD, TEXAS WEEK OF 27,315 Aa2/AA+/AA WATERWORKS AND SEWER REVENUE 12/07 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 12/10 ELIDA, OHIO WEEK OF 26,560 /A+/ LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 12/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 12/10 RANCHO MIRAGE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 24,845 /A/ SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE CITY OF 12/07 RANCHO MIRAGE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 12/08 AIRPORT AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 24,010 Aa1/NR/NR LINCOLN, NEBRASKA 12/07 AIRPORT BONDS CONSISTING OF: TAX-EXEMPT 2015 SERIES A TAXABLE 2015 SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/08 CALIFORNIA STATE FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 23,130 /BBB/ CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY 12/07 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS 2015 A AND 2015 B (ASPIRE PUBLIC SCHOOLS - OBLIGATION GROUP) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 12/09 SCAGO EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 23,000 A2/A/ CORPORATION FOR CALHOUN SCHOOL 12/07 DISTRICT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 12/07 MANSFIELD PARK FACILITIES WEEK OF 22,205 Aa3/AA/AA- DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, TEXAS 12/07 SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT AND TAXABLE BONDS **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 12/10 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 22,000 A2// DISTRICT NO. 290, TEXAS 12/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/07 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 21,625 NR/NR/ CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS 12/07 SERIES 2015 A & B INTRINSIC SCHOOLS - BELMONT SCHOOL PROJECT MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/08 JACKSON ENERGY AUTHORITY, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 21,420 Aa2/AA-/ GAS SYSTEM ENTERPRISE BONDS 12/07 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 12/09 NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE DAILY 21,000 /AA+/ FINANCE AGENCY MULTI FAMILY CONDUIT REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: MANDATORY TENDER 12/1/2017 MONMOUTH COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 20,445 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 12/07 GOVERNMENTAL POOLED LOAN REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 12/08 CITY OF GASTONIA, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 20,100 Aa2/AA-/AA COMBINED UTILITIES SYSTEM REVENUE 12/07 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 12/09 BABCOCK RANCH COMMUNITY WEEK OF 20,000 // INDEPENDENT SPECIAL DISTRICT 12/07 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2021, 2026, 2036, 2046

Day of Sale: 12/08 SOUTH DAKOTA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 19,000 Aa3/NR/ HOUSING AND AUXILIARY REVENUE 12/07 BONDS 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 12/09 CITY OF WESTMINSTER, COLORADO WEEK OF 18,080 /AA/ SPECAIL PURPOSE SALES AND USE TAX 12/07 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA- CITY OF GREENVILLE PUBLIC WEEK OF 18,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ FACILITIES CORPORATION TAXABLE 12/07 INSTALLMENT PURCHASE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 12/09 WOODLAND-DAVIS, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 17,900 // CLEAN WATER AGENCY SUBORD REFUNDING 12/07 REVENUE DAVIS SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/09 MONTGOMERY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 16,830 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/07 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL REFUNDING BOND SERIES 2015A **********TAX-EXEMPT********** MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/08 CITY OF MANSFIELD, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,520 // MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 12/10 CITY OF MANSFIELD, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,835 // MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 12/10 ROCK HILL, MISSOURI WEEK OF 15,750 NR/NR/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, 12/07 TAX INCREMENT & SPECIAL DISTRICT REVENUE (MARKET@MCKINIGHT REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT), SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/09 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 15,500 Aaa/NR/NR PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA 12/07 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BOND (MULTI-COUNTY PROGRAM) 2015 SERIES B (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/09 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 15,305 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 12/07 STATEWIDE COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS (EMERSON RANCH PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/07 PASSCO, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 14,500 // WATER SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 12/07 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/08 RANCHO MIRAGE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 14,140 /A/ SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE CITY OF 12/07 RANCHO MIRAGE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A (WHITEWATER SUB AREA) CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 12/08 DODGE CITY, KANSAS WEEK OF 13,000 NR/NR/ SALES TAX SPECIAL OBLIGATION 12/07 REVENUE (HERITAGE PROJECT AREA) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/10 UPLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,000 Aa3// 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 12/07 BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 12/09 CITY OF CONWAY, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 12,985 NR/A+/NR WASTEWATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 12/07 SERIES 2016 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2019-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2040

Day of Sale: 12/08 NEW JERSEY HOUSING & MORTGAGE WEEK OF 12,000 /AA+/ FINANCE AGENCY MULTIFAMILY CONDUIT 12/07 REVENUE-TRENT CENTER WEST MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2017

Day of Sale: 12/09 CHARLOTTE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 10,000 // DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY UTILITY 12/07 SYSTEM REVENUE TOWN & COUNTRY UTILITIES PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2036

Day of Sale: 12/08 AKRON, OHIO VARIOUS PURPOSE WEEK OF 10,000 NR// INCOME TAX REVENUE NOTES 12/07 SERIES 2015 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: (AA+//)

Day of Sale: 12/10 SHERMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,630 Aaa// TEXAS 12/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2031 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/08 MESA & GARFIELD COUNTIES SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,500 // DISTRICT NO. 49-T 12/07 DEBEQUE SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT: AA3 (UNDERLYING

TBD) CHIPPEWA LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,500 // OHIO 12/07 CLASSROOM FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED" TBD

Day of Sale: 12/08 CHAMPION LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,500 // OHIO 12/07 TRUMBALL LCOUNTY, CLASSROOM FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 9,500 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 12/07 SECURITIES (TEMS) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/09 SANGAMON COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,400 // BALL-CHATHAM COMMUNITY UNIFIED 12/07 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 12/09 FORT WAYNE SCHOOLS, INDIANA WEEK OF 9,360 /AA+/ UNLIMITED AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS 12/07 SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 12/09 VILLAGE OF WEST DUNDEE, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,345 Aa3// KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 12/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 12/08 STEAMBOAT SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,280 // NO. RE-2 ROUTT COUNTY, COLORADO 12/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: RATINGS: AA2 (UNDERLYING)/NR/NR

(AA2 STATE INTERCEPT)

Day of Sale: 12/09 SAND CREED METROPOLITAN DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,240 NR/NR/A (IN THE CITY OF AURORA AND 12/07 CITY AND COUNTY OF DENVER, COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A&B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/08 REDMOND LIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 9,235 /AAA/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 12/07 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2028

Day of Sale: 12/09 PARIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,180 // TEXAS 12/07 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: DUE: 2016,2033 thru 2037

Day of Sale: 12/10 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 9,000 NR/BBB-/NR AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PHOENIX, 12/07 ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (VILLA MONTESSORI, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 12/07 NOGALES MUNI DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 8,975 // ARIZONA 12/07 MUNI FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/10 KENNETT CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,950 /AA/ DISTRICT 12/07 CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2023

Day of Sale: 12/08 ESSEX COUNTY IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,795 // (PARK TERRACE/GROVE HOUSE APARTMENT 12/07 PROJECT REVENUE BONDS AND SUBORDINATE AND TAXABLE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2025, 2035, 2040, 2053

Day of Sale: 12/07 WALLED LAKE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,720 Aa1// DISTRICT, MICHIGAN 12/07 OAKLAND COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 12/09 NACOGDOCHES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,650 A1// DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/07 HAYS COMMUNITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,610 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/07 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/08 IDALOU INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,420 Aaa/NR/NR (LUBBOCK COUNTY, TEXAS) 12/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/08 VIRIDIAN MUNICIPAL MANAGEMENT WEEK OF 8,301 NR/NR/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/07 ASSESSMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/08 ALICE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,295 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 12/07 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/07 HUNTERS GLEN MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 8,045 A3/AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 12/07 WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM COMBINATION UNLIMITED TAX AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2037 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 12/08 FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,600 A2// LEVEE IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 17 12/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/08 JIM THORPE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,350 // CARBON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 12/09 HIDALGO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,340 // TEXAS 12/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: DUE: 8/1/2016, 2/1/2017-2031

UNDERLYING RATING: A-

Day of Sale: 12/07 CITY OF MANITOWOC, MANITOWOC COUNTY WEEK OF 7,240 A1// WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/07 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 12/08 NEW LONDON BAN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 7,165 NR/SP-1+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/07 SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017

Day of Sale: 12/08 CITY OF BREMEN, GEORGIA WEEK OF 7,110 Aa1// SCHOOL GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/07 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 12/10 MENDHAM TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 7,000 NR/AAA/AAA **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 12/07 MGR: Raymond, James & Associates, Inc., Jackson

Day of Sale: 12/10 QUAKER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,690 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 12/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 12/08 TOWN OF VIENNA, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 6,520 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC 12/07 IMPROVEMENT BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 12/09 IDAHO HOUSING AND FINANCE WEEK OF 6,065 /BBB-/ ASSOCIATION 12/07 $5,790M NONPROFIT FACILIIES REVENUE BONDS (IDAHO ARTS CHARTER SCHOOL, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2015A $275M NONPROFIT FACILIIES REVENUE BONDS (IDAHO ARTS CHARTER SCHOOL, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2015B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: 2015A: 36, 46

2015B: 20

Day of Sale: 12/09 BRAZORIA COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,030 // MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 21 12/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/10 CITY OF POWELL, OHIO WEEK OF 5,585 Aa1/AAA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/07 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 12/08 LINDSAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,350 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION 12/07 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 12/08 MIDDLETOWN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 // 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 12/07 BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 12/10 CLAY LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,800 // SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO 12/07 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 (GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 12/09 GOLIAD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,795 // **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 12/07 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM CITY OF MANSFIELD, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,690 // **********TAXABLE********** 12/07 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 12/10 MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY BOARD OF WEEK OF 4,670 Aa1// EDUCATION, ALABAMA 12/07 SPECIAL TAX SCHOOL WTS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta

Day of Sale: 12/08 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 4,495 // THE CITY OF CHASKA, MINNESOTA 12/07 $3,400 TAXABLE LEASE REVENUE 2015C $1,095 LEASE REVENUE BONDS 2015D MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 12/09 MINERAL WELLS, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,470 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 12/07 *******BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/07 COLUMBIA, MISSOURI WEEK OF 4,300 NR/NR/ HOUSING AUTHORITY, MULTIFAMILY 12/07 HOUSING REVENUE (STUART PARKER/ PAQUIN TOWNER APARTMENTS), SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/09 NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 4,000 NR/A+/ TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 12/07 SERIES 2015C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 12/08 SOUTH PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,500 /A/ PENNSYLVANIA 12/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SEATTLE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 3,340 /AA/ TAXABLE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 12/07 (GAMELIN HOUSE AND GENESEE PROJECT) MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035

Day of Sale: 12/09 LA VERNIA, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,180 // COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 12/07 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 12/10 MOUNTAIN SHADOWS METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 2,845 // DISTRICT 12/07 (FIRESTONE COLORADO) LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver GREATER JASPER IRELAND SBC AVPT WEEK OF 1,950 // FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2015 12/07 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: AA+ (ST INTERCEPT)/NR EXPECTED FORT WAYNE SCHOOLS, INDIANA WEEK OF 1,915 /AA+/A+ UNLIMITED AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE 12/07 BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: DUE: 7/33-1/35

Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,897,329 (in 000's)