Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 7 (Reuters) -
* Canada Competition Bureau says challenges Staples' proposed acquisition of its main competitor Office Depot
* Canada Competition Bureau says proposed acquisition of Office Depot would likely substantially lessen competition in the Canadian office products delivery business (Reporting By Ottawa bureau)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
DUBAI, March 28 Souq.com will expand its workforce and operations after Amazon clinched a deal to buy 100 percent of the Middle East online retailer, executives from both firms said.