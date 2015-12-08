BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
Eli Lilly And Co
* Says will begin two alzheimer's trials in 2016 targeting tau protein
* Stage trials
* 2016 trial of solanezumab in "prodromal" patients having few or no symptoms of alzheimer's
* Stage trial of n3pg, an antibody that targets deposited brain plaque
* Q4 environmental services revenue $2.9 million versus $4.1 million last year