Asia refiners snap up cheap light oil to reap higher fuel profits
* Flood of light crudes come as their premiums over heavy crudes fall
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said he supported Muslims in his community and around the world.
Muslims in the United States and abroad have been criticized in the wake of attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, California.
"As a Jew, my parents taught me that we must stand up against attacks on all communities. Even if an attack isn't against you today, in time attacks on freedom for anyone will hurt everyone," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. (Reporting by Peter Henderson and Stephen R. Trousdale; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Flood of light crudes come as their premiums over heavy crudes fall
* Acquired Langhope rig wind farm from GE unit, GE Energy Financial Services, for a total consideration of 39.8 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)