Dec 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant CEO says will not budget research and development
as a certain percentage of sales, but will review it regularly
* Valeant CEO says Addyi sales expected at $100 million to
$150 million in 2016
* Valeant says anticipates $250 million loss in revenue in
q4 due to Philidor situation
* Valeant says prescriptions dropped 20 percent in the
fourth quarter as it lost all Philidor covered scripts
* Valeant CEO says double digit organic growth will continue
in the years after 2016
* Valeant CEO says employee retention plan has worked and
has only lost two sales representatives in the dermatology
business
* Valeant says canceled all price increases during the
fourth quarter
* Valeant says employee retention bonuses targeted at $75
million in 2016
(Reporting By Caroline Humer)