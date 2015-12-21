BRIEF-Travelzoo says decided to discontinue "Search" business, consisting of Fly.com and "Supersearch" - SEC filing
* On March 30, co decided to discontinue "Search" business, consisting of Fly.com and "Supersearch" - SEC filing
Dec 21 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* ICE Futures Canada said it will move closing time for grains and oilseeds futures and options to 1:20 pm Central time as of Jan. 25, 2016.
* Current closing time is 1:15 pm Central time. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Announced MIAT Mongolian Airlines' decision to lease two 737 MAX airplanes from Avolon, a global aircraft leasing company