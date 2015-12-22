BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
* Express Scripts says has a few years left on the contract and currently amid regular repricing talks
* Express Scripts says Anthem contract was structured in 2009, expects new agreement to be mutually beneficial
* Express Scripts says negotiating with Anthem over pharmacy benefit agreement but has no timetable to provide
* Express Scripts says repricing of Anthem contract is not factored into the guidance because it is too early (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.