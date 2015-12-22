Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* Express Scripts says has a few years left on the contract and currently amid regular repricing talks

* Express Scripts says Anthem contract was structured in 2009, expects new agreement to be mutually beneficial

* Express Scripts says negotiating with Anthem over pharmacy benefit agreement but has no timetable to provide

* Express Scripts says repricing of Anthem contract is not factored into the guidance because it is too early (Reporting By Caroline Humer)